KSRTC strike: Somashekar blames Kodihalli Chandrashekar, advises him to lead farmers’ protest

District In-charge Minister S T Somashekar on Monday slammed farmer leader and Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha president Kodihalli Chandrashekar for leading the strike of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) employees.

Speaking to reporters, during a visit to KSRTC bus stand in the city, the minister interacted with the passengers and assured them of resolving the issue soon.

Expressing displeasure over the employees of KSRTC, the minister said, "Despite Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Transport Minister Laxman Savadi's assurance to fulfil their demands, the employees continued the protest. "The employees were misled by Chandrashekar. The public were affected badly due to the protest," he said.

Defending the state government, Somashekar said, "Despite hardships during lockdown, due to Covid-19, KSRTC and Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) treated their employees in a good manner and their salaries were paid on time. The government is ready to fulfil the demands, but needs some time."

Somashekar advised Kodihalli Chandrashekar to lead farmers protest, rather than playing politics with KSRTC employees. “Chandrashekhar is playing a drama and people are well aware of it. He should have appreciated the CM for fulfilling nine demands. The employees should have understood the conspiracy of Chandrashekar, instead of following him," he said.

With a few KSRTC buses starting service, the city police deputed additional men at the KSRTC bus stands, to ensure safety of the buses as well as passengers. The Police Commissioner Chandragupta, who inspected security arrangements at the bus stand in the city said that the people can rely on public transport, without any fear. The police have taken measures to check any untoward incident, he said.

The commissioner said, "The passengers need not worry about their safety and warned of stringent action against trouble mongers."

Chandragupta warned taxi, autorickshaw drivers and private bus operators not to collect exorbitant charges from passengers. He said, "There were complaints against private taxi, bus and autorickshaw operators of misusing the situation. The police have deputed men at taxi, autorickshaw and private bus stands to ensure that no one will fleece the passengers."