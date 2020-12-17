KSTDC plans special programmes for Sankranthi at Sr'patna

KSTDC plans special programmes for Sankranthi

Srirangapatna (Mandya dist),
Seer Trinetra Mahanta Shivayogi Swami felicitates Shruthi and District In-charge Minister K C Narayana Gowda at Chandravana Ashram near Srirangapatna, Mandya district on Thursday. DH PHOTO

Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation Chairperson Shruthi, on Thursday said that special programmes will be organised at Srirangapatna during Sankranthi, to attract tourists.

Shruthi inspected various historical monuments of the town, from a double decker bus, 'Ambaari'. Speaking to reporters later, she said, "In the first phase, Ambaari buses will be introduced to ferry visitors around tourist places."

"I am in the film industry since 27 years and more than 100 of my films have been shot around Srirangapatna. Hence, I understand the importance of the place. There are plans to hold cultural programmes throughout the year and all arrangements are being made. Discussions have been held with the officials. There is a need to highlight the historical importance of the place," she said.

