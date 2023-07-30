K'taka: Minister's intervention saves deemed forest

Despite the Forest Department's order on the protection of the deemed forests, swathes of the green spaces are increasingly coming under attack in sensitive districts like Shivamogga.

Following a complaint, Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre last week ordered officials from his department to quickly arrange for a joint survey with the Revenue Department. Officials recovered land of about 7 acres in Mutagoppe village in Soraba taluk.

Activists from Vrukshalaksha Andolana and Parisara Jagruti Samiti had written to the officials, highlighting the overnight transformation of forests into agriculture and plantation lands. However, no action had followed.

"Only because of the intervention of the forest minister and the district-in charge minister, we saw action on the ground. Hundreds of acres of deemed forest in the Western Ghats are under encroachment. We have appealed to the ministers to protect the forests," Anant Hegde Ashisar of the Andolana told DH.

He said most of the deemed forest was natural forest with indigenous trees that needed to be rescued in view of ecological conservation.