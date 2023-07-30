K'taka: Minister's intervention saves deemed forest

K'taka: Minister's intervention saves deemed forest

Officials recovered land of about 7 acres in Mutagoppe village in Soraba taluk.

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 30 2023, 22:11 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2023, 04:12 ist
Karnataka Environment and Forests Minister Eshwar Khandre. Credit: DH File Photo

Despite the Forest Department's order on the protection of the deemed forests, swathes of the green spaces are increasingly coming under attack in sensitive districts like Shivamogga.

Following a complaint, Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre last week ordered officials from his department to quickly arrange for a joint survey with the Revenue Department. Officials recovered land of about 7 acres in Mutagoppe village in Soraba taluk.

Activists from Vrukshalaksha Andolana and Parisara Jagruti Samiti had written to the officials, highlighting the overnight transformation of forests into agriculture and plantation lands. However, no action had followed.

Also Read | Punish, don’t promote, tainted officers

"Only because of the intervention of the forest minister and the district-in charge minister, we saw action on the ground. Hundreds of acres of deemed forest in the Western Ghats are under encroachment. We have appealed to the ministers to protect the forests," Anant Hegde Ashisar of the Andolana told DH.

He said most of the deemed forest was natural forest with indigenous trees that needed to be rescued in view of ecological conservation.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Eshwar Khandre
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

Consumer forum asks insurer to pay jewellery store ₹80L

Consumer forum asks insurer to pay jewellery store ₹80L

Schools must spot and stop bullying 

Schools must spot and stop bullying 

'Barbenheimer' box office sales keep rolling

'Barbenheimer' box office sales keep rolling

Shimla landslides: Apple growers dump fruits in stream

Shimla landslides: Apple growers dump fruits in stream

Prince William serves burgers to surprised diners

Prince William serves burgers to surprised diners

Goa Challengers win Ultimate Table Tennis season four

Goa Challengers win Ultimate Table Tennis season four

Max Verstappen takes a crushing eighth win in a row

Max Verstappen takes a crushing eighth win in a row

The Atlantic is at risk of circulation collapse

The Atlantic is at risk of circulation collapse

Kosovo: Graffiti rejuvenates Pristina's concrete jungle

Kosovo: Graffiti rejuvenates Pristina's concrete jungle

BCCI may start sale of tickets for World Cup by Aug 10

BCCI may start sale of tickets for World Cup by Aug 10

 