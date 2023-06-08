K'taka pvt college principal accused of harassment

K'taka pvt college principal accused of harassing lecturer

The guest lectuter alleged that the principal threatened to kill her when she rejected his advances

Pavan Kumar H
Pavan Kumar H, DHNS, Ballari,
  • Jun 08 2023, 21:10 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2023, 21:10 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Ballari police have registered a sexual harassment case against the principal of a private college here recently. 

A guest lecturer of the college has filed a complaint against the principal charging that he has been sexually harassing her for the last six months. 

In the FIR the victim has charged that on March 31, at 12:15 pm, while she was returning home after completing her work, the principal called her to the biology lab and made sexual advances. When she resisted the principal started abusing her and threatened to kill her.

Similar attempts were made even in his cabin, said the victim in the complaint and added that even after bringing this issue up with the college management no action was taken. 

The principal has been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including sections 354(A), 504, 506, 509, and others.

Karnatka
Crimes against women

