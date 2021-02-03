K'taka woman becomes president of Vorkady GP in Kerala

A woman from Dakshina Kannada district has been elected as president of Vorkady gram panchayat in neighbouring Kerala's Kasargod district.

Bharathi, born in Bantwal taluk, was felicitated by Sri Bhairava Sangha at Parari in Bantwal. Bharathi did her schooling at Infant Jesus Higher Primary School in Modankaup. She has been actively involved in Vorkady after her marriage.

Later, she contested in the gram panchayat election representing CPM.

Speaking during the felicitation programme, Infant Jesus Higher Primary School Retired head teacher Stella D’Sa said, “Bharathi was talented since her childhood days. She had shown exemplary leadership qualities as a student. It is a great honour that she is elected as the president of a gram panchayat in Kerala. In fact, she has been elected as gram panchayat member thrice.”

“Acquiring property and wealth is not important in life. We should extend helping hands to the poor, thereby help them in solving their problems,” Stella said.

Sangha Honourary President Ramakrishna Alva said, “It is a matter of pride that a woman hailing from Bantwal has been elected as a gram panchayat president in Kerala. In fact, her father was also an activist in a left party. Now, Bharathi is the voice of the downtrodden in Vorkady.”

Sangha President Rajesh Belchada and others were present.