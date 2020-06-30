KU Deputy Registrar suspended a day before retirement over fake caste row

Kuvempu University Deputy Registrar, D V Gayathri has been suspended, a day before the retirement, on charges of obtaining government job by submitting fake caste certificate.

Speaking to DH, Kuvempu University Registrar S S Patil said that dalit organisations had filed a complaint against her alleging that she obtained government job by submitting fake ST certificate, despite belonging to the backward class in 2009.

She had approached the District Court and had obtained a stay order on the issue. Hence, she had resumed her service at the university. But the court had vacated the stay order in 2018.

However, she had not informed the university authorities about it. Following the submission of the copy of the court order, the university initiated action against her. Besides, the university has filed a chargesheet against her. She served in the university for nearly 30 years, he added.

It may be mentioned that she began her career in the university as first division assistant in 1987-88. Later, she was promoted as deputy registrar after serving in various positions.