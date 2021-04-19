Kukke Subrahmanya Temple earns Rs 68.94 crore in six months

Kukke Subrahmanya Temple in Dakshina Kannada district has earned an annual income of Rs 68.94 crore during 2020-21. Compared to previous year, the income has reduced by Rs 29.97 crore.

The temple had remained closed from March 17, 2020 to September 8, 2020 following Covid-19 pandemic. As a result, the temple did not earn any income for six months. The amount of Rs 68.94 crore was earned from September 15 to March 31, 2021, said Temple Management Committee president Mohanram Sulli.

A big chunk of the temple’s revenue comes from various ‘sevas’. In addition, the income is generated from offering box, SB account, rent from ‘chatra’, buildings and agriculture produce. The temple in 2019-20 had earned an income of Rs 98.92 crore.

Though the temple was opened for devotees from September 8, a few of the sevas commenced from September 14. However, there was even restrictions on number of sevas to be conducted each day.

Stating that there is a rise in number of devotees visiting the temple daily, Sulli said that a master plan of Rs 180 crore had been prepared to carry out development works in the temple.

In the interest of the devotees, the work on lodges, toilets, comprehensive drinking water supply, UGD facilities and road widening works have been taken up, he added.