Kuldeep Kumar Jain new Mangaluru police commissioner

M S Mohammed Sujeeta has been named as the DCP-traffic (south) in a newly created post

PTI
PTI, Mangaluru,
  • Feb 23 2023, 22:58 ist
  • updated: Feb 23 2023, 22:58 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Karnataka government on Thursday posted Kuldeep Kumar R Jain DCP (traffic-Bengaluru west) as the new police commissioner of Mangaluru city.

The incumbent N Shashi Kumar has been transferred as IGP (railways), official sources said.

M S Mohammed Sujeeta has been named as the DCP-traffic (south) in a newly created post.

