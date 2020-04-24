Kumaraswamy slams IPS officer Alok Mohan

Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy accused senior IPS officer Alok Mohan, also Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Prisons, of taking revenge against him, by shifting the accused of Padarayanapura case in Bengaluru to Ramanagar district prison.

Speaking to reporters here, Kumaraswamy said, “Alok Mohan is taking revenge against me, as he was not made Bengaluru City Police Commissioner during my term as chief minister.”

“Alok Mohan had a desire to become Police Commissioner and also exerted pressure on me. But, I denied as I knew his background. Now, he is taking revenge, by shifting the accused, who attacked health workers at Padarayanapura in Bengaluru. Padayayanapura is declared as a red zone and the accused were shifted to Ramanagar which was a green zone.”

Kumaraswamy said that he had asked the state government not to shift the accused to Ramanagar, as it would create problems by spreading Covid-19, but, the government shifted them. Now, two of the accused have tested positive, he said.

According to Kumaraswamy, as many as 121 accused were shifted to Ramanagar jail in two batches. In the first batch, 49 persons were shifted and two of them tested positive for Covid-19. Now, the whole jail needs to be sealed down to check the spread of coronavirus, he said.

Due to the negligence of the police officer, the people of Ramanagar are under fear. Even now, while shifting the accused to Bengaluru, Alok Mohan is playing a game and sent the buses back. “I have asked Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai to initiate an enquiry against the officer,” he said.

The state government is receiving all support from the opposition parties and thus, the government must ensure proper measures to contain the spread of Covid-19. A protest will be held if the government fails to take proper measures, Kumaraswamy warned.