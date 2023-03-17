Kunigal police seize 1,142 cookers

The Kunigal police have seized 1,142 cooker boxes with photos of Gubbi MLA S R Shrinivas pasted on them, while they were being transported in a container.
Based on a complaint by the Revenue officials, the police inspected the container which was passing through the Anchepalya check post, en route to Hebbur from Kanakapura. The bills of the cooker boxes bear some other person's name. There is information that the MLA's supporters have purchased the cookers, the police said.
A case has been booked, based on a complaint filed by Revenue Inspector.
