Kushalnagar police arrest 9 over hurling eggs at Congress leader Siddaramaiah

The Kushalnagar rural police have arrested nine persons in connection with hurling eggs on the car in which leader of opposition in Assembly Siddaramaiah was travelling. The police had booked cases against nine persons.

MLA Appachuranjan and other BJP leaders have demanded the release of the arrested. All were arrested on Thursday late night.

Siddaramaiah was greeted with black flags and hurled eggs at the car at Guddehosur in Kushalnagar when he was travelling to the rain- affected areas in Kodagu district on Thursday.