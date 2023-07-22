Kuvempu University: NSUI activists disrupt Governor's address, term VC 'corrupt'

Tension prevailed during the 33rd annual convocation at Kuvempu University in Shankaraghatta Bhadravathi taluk on Saturday, as a group of activists from the NSUI raised slogans against Vice Chancellor BP Veerabhadrappa from the balcony of the auditorium, even as Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot was addressing the gathering.

Terming the Vice Chancellor as corrupt, the NSUI activists demanded 'justice'. Though the governor continued his speech, the vice-chancellor, dean and dignitaries on the dais were shocked. Later, cops rushed to the balcony and took the activists into custody. The governor asked the agitators to meet him after the convocation and share their grievances.

Speaking on the occasion, NSUI District Unit President Vijay said the university must conduct a probe into the recruitment of guest lecturers, claiming the process was tainted with corruption. He also demanded that all scholarships be released and that all 'tainted officials' be suspended from service immediately.

The activists charged that the Vice Chancellor did not meet their demands, despite promising that the issues would be resolved before July 22.

Later, the governor promised to look into the issues and solve them at the earliest.