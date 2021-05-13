Kuvempu University Vice-Chancellor files police complaint against ex-Registrar

Kuvempu University is in the news for all the wrong reasons, with the battle between Vice-Chancellor B P Veerabhadrappa and former registrar SS Patil reaching the police station.

The Vice-Chancellor has lodged a complaint at Bhadravathi rural police station, alleging that Patil opened the lock of the Registrar's room without his permission and demanded action against him for trespassing.

Speaking to DH, B P Veerabhadrappa said the state government had issued an order appointing KAS Officer C N Sridhar as Registrar on May 10. So, SS Patil was relieved of the charge. Sridhar assumed charge on May 11 in the morning, but the government withdrew the order in the afternoon and appointed Sridhar as skill development officer instead.

However, it did not reappoint Patil as Registrar. So, the room of the Registrar was sealed on May 11, he noted. Explaining the incident, he added, "Patil broke the lock of the room the next day and spent hours there without taking my permission. So, I have lodged a complaint in this regard. I have written a letter to the state government, seeking direction."

He said he is ready to obey the order of the government.

Meanwhile, Sridhar has decided to approach the Karnataka Administrative Tribunal.