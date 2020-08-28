Labour Minister Shivaram Hebbar in favour of treatment for general public at ESI hospitals

Opining that ESI hospitals should be allowed to treat general public who do not have ESI cards, Labour Minister A Shivaram Hebbar on Friday stated the issue would be discussed with State and Union government officials concerned, and efforts would be made to clear legal hurdles in the matter.

"Though ESI hospitals are meant to treat the labourers and other employees, why should not they offer treatment to other poor people? Binding for ESI hospitals to treat only card holders is not correct. Sufficient quantity of medicines are supplied to ESI hospitals, and 150 doctors were also appointed recently. Though medicines worth Rs 450 crore is provided to ESI hospitals and dispensaries every year, benefits are not properly reaching the needy," he observed.

Expressing discontent about the facilities at the ESI hospital in Hubballi, the minister assured develop better infrastructure. Doctors cannot give excuses after facilities are provided, and money being reimbursed for treatment given to ESI card holders in other hospitals can also be saved. If doctors show negligence, action would be initiated against them, he warned.

On Vishwanath's statement

In reply to MLC A H Vishwanath's statement about Tipu Sultan, Hebbar asked him not to give unnecessary statements which bring embarrassment to the party and the government.

"When we join a party, we should accept the ideology of that party and should not give controversial statements. I do not know in which context Vishwanath was speaking about Tipu Sultan. But, the party's stand in this issuer is my stand also," Hebbar added.