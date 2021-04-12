Labourer found murdered in Mangaluru

The deceased, a native of Bagalkot, was working in Baikampady Industrial Area

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  Apr 12 2021, 14:19 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2021, 14:19 ist
Credit: iStock Photo

A labourer was found murdered with his throat slit near the railway track at Baikampady on Monday morning.

According to DCP (Law and Order) Hariram Shankar, the deceased is Yallappa (47), a native of Bagalkot, who was working in Baikampady Industrial Area. Fingerprint experts and dog squad have rushed to the spot and an investigation is in progress.

Mangaluru
Karnataka
murder

