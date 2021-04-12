Labourer found murdered in Mangaluru

A labourer was found murdered with his throat slit near the railway track at Baikampady on Monday morning.
According to DCP (Law and Order) Hariram Shankar, the deceased is Yallappa (47), a native of Bagalkot, who was working in Baikampady Industrial Area. Fingerprint experts and dog squad have rushed to the spot and an investigation is in progress.
