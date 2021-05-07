Labourer killed in wild jumbo attack

A agricultural labourer was killed in an elephant attack at Hullemakki village in Belur taluk of Hassan district on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Shivu (55), who hailed from Balehonnuru. According to sources, Shivu was working in the coffee plantation at Hullemakki village, when a wild jumbo attacked him at around 10 am. He died on the spot.

The incident has created panic among the other labourers and owners of coffee estates in the region.