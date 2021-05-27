Labourer woman injured during elephant attack

A labourer woman was severely injured as a wild elephant attacked her while she was on the way to a coffee plantation where she works.

The incident took place in Kambibane on Wednesday morning.

Pathu (48), wife of K P Ali, a resident of Uruguppe paisari in Kambibane gram panchayat limits, is the injured.

On Thursday morning at 8 am, she was on the way to the Sujatha coffee plantation owned by Mohandas. A wild elephant came from the plantation, chased her and attacked her all of a sudden. As the pachyderm stabbed Pathu with its tusks, she has suffered serious injuries on leg and hip.

After providing first aid at the primary health centre in Suntikoppa and at district hospital, Madikeri, she was later shifted to a hospital in Mysuru for advanced treatment.

Kushalnagar forest officer K N Devaiah, forest guard Ganesh, Suntikoppa PSI Punith, Kambibane Gram Panchayat member R R Mohan and others visited the spot.