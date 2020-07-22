‘Lake Man’ Kamegowda tests positive for coronavirus

Kalmane Kamegowda of Dasanadoddi village in Malavalli taluk, who drew the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his work tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

Kamegowda was under treatment for an injury in his right leg, since 15 days. He got admitted to the district hospital for a day, last week. He refused to stay in the hospital and returned home.

He was said to be suffering from protein deficiency and was subjected to Covid test. The result was negative. Now, the test was conducted again, which confirmed that he was positive for Covid.

The street where his house is located, has been sealed down. The family members have been quarantined and tests were conducted, said Deputy Commissioner Dr M V Venkatesh.

Kamegowda is said to be suffering from diabetes and asthma. He is being monitored and suitable treatment is provided, said doctors.