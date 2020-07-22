‘Lake Man’ Kamegowda tests positive for coronavirus

‘Lake Man’ Kamegowda tests positive for coronavirus

Gayathri G R
Gayathri G R, DHNS, Mandya,
  • Jul 22 2020, 22:09 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2020, 22:14 ist
Kamegowda was under treatment for an injury in his right leg, since 15 days. Credit: DH

Kalmane Kamegowda of Dasanadoddi village in Malavalli taluk, who drew the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his work tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

Kamegowda was under treatment for an injury in his right leg, since 15 days. He got admitted to the district hospital for a day, last week. He refused to stay in the hospital and returned home.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

He was said to be suffering from protein deficiency and was subjected to Covid test. The result was negative. Now, the test was conducted again, which confirmed that he was positive for Covid.

The street where his house is located, has been sealed down. The family members have been quarantined and tests were conducted, said Deputy Commissioner Dr M V Venkatesh.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

Kamegowda is said to be suffering from diabetes and asthma. He is being monitored and suitable treatment is provided, said doctors.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Malavalli taluk
Karnataka
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Covid-19: 'PM Modi, please make men share housework!'

Covid-19: 'PM Modi, please make men share housework!'

Making profits from coffee in China could be a grind

Making profits from coffee in China could be a grind

Chatbots, bikes: SE Asia HIV centres adapt to Covid-19

Chatbots, bikes: SE Asia HIV centres adapt to Covid-19

Ecuador's Amazon tribes turn to tech to track Covid-19

Ecuador's Amazon tribes turn to tech to track Covid-19

How TikTok gave rural Indian women fame, fun & fortune

How TikTok gave rural Indian women fame, fun & fortune

 