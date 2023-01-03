Lakhs bid tearful adieu to Siddeshwara Swami

Lakhs of devotees bid a tearful adieu to the "Walking God" as the mortal remains of Siddeshwara Swami were consigned to flames with full state honours on the premises of Jnana Yogashrama here on Tuesday evening.

The 81-year-old seer passed away on Monday evening following an age-related illness.

The final rites of the seer were performed as per his wishes and recorded on the day of Guru Purnima in 2014.

Earlier in the day, the mortal remains of the seer placed in a glass enclosure were taken out in procession from Ashram to Sainik School grounds. Lakhs of people, according to sources more than 12 lakh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa and Telangana paid their last respects to the departed soul at the Sainik School grounds. The devotees raised slogans in praise of their revered guru.

The seer's mortal remains were brought back to Ashram for the last rites to be performed in the evening.

A large number of people, women in particular, lined up on either side of the road with 'aartis' in their hands to bid final goodbye to their Siddeshwar Appaji.

Seers of various mutts, including Suttur Mutt seer Shivarathri Deshikendra Swami, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti, Congress Campaign Committee chief M B Patil, several of Bommai's cabinet colleagues, legislators from across parties attended the last rites at the Ashram.

Vijayapura comes to a standstill

The Vijayapura district administration, district police and various people's organisations ensured the final journey of the seer a smooth affair.

The traders and the residents of Vijayapura city had arranged food and water for the outstation devotees. Vijayapura and several towns and villages in the district came to a standstill as schools and colleges remained closed and traders shut shop voluntarily as mark of respect to their Appaji.

Siddeshwara Swami, known for his simple lifestyle and mesmerising oratory, has left an indelible imprint with his discourses in Karnataka and neighbouring states which revolved around Vachanas of Basavanna and other sharanas, Dwaita, Adwaita and Vishistadwaita, Gita, Upanishads, Jainism, Buddhism and Sufism.