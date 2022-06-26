Land acquisition: House owners in Karnataka's Ulepady worried over uncertain future

The future of those who own small land holdings with three to five cents of land is bleak in Ulepady village, where the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) has issued a notification for acquiring 1,091 acres of land for industrial purposes. The poor people who had constructed houses on three to five cents of land are clueless about their future.

Some have title deeds for the house they reside in while some have applied under 94 C of the Land Revenue Act to regularise the land where they have constructed houses.

Sridevi from Ulepady said, “We have heard that the land where we are residing will be acquired by the KIADB. My house is constructed on four cents of land. I have been residing here for the last nine years. There are four houses in the vicinity. I had availed around Rs 2 lakh for constructing a house from three SHGs. If we are made to evict, how will I repay the loan amount?”

“Where will we go if our houses are acquired? I have three small children aged below 10. It will be tough if we are asked to vacate the spot. Many of us do not even have proper records. As a result, compensation will be just a dream,” said another woman.

Jagadishwari from SC /ST Colony in the village said, “I have been living here for the past 35 years. We will not leave our land. I have been working hard in paddy fields to eke out a living. I have to work daily to have three square meals a day. If we are asked to vacate, we have nowhere to go,” she said with tears rolling down her cheeks.

Living in a thatched-roof hut covered with tarpaulin sheets, Bhavani said she has been living in the colony for the last 70 years.

“I get an old-age pension for living. I used to work in paddy fields, arecanut gardens and other odd jobs for a living and stopped working for the last two years. My three children also have difficulties. So I do not want to burden them by staying with them. I live alone all by myself. What will happen to us if our houses are acquired?” she asked.

Savithri, another woman in the colony, told DH, “I have four children. Where do we go, taking these children, if the land is acquired."

"At least my husband gets some odd jobs to eke out a living here in Ulepady. If we are forced to shift, what jobs we will get for our livelihood?” she asked.