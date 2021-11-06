Land dispute postpones woman's funeral in Sagar taluk

A land dispute at Goutamapura village in Sagar taluk has forced a family to postpone the funeral of their loved one even two days after her death.

Rajamma (70), mother of one Devaraj, passed away on November 5. However, Devaraj and his family members were in a fix as there was no way to carry the body of the woman to the funeral site. For several years, they had been using the backyard of the house of one Gangadhar to go out for any work. But Gangadhar has now set up a fence, putting Devaraj in a fix as his family has no other way to step out of their home for any work.

It is said that the land is gramathana site and gram panchayat officials have failed to resolve the issue despite several appeals by both families over the last several years.

Meanwhile, Devaraj and his family members have threatened that they would end their lives by consuming poison if the issue is not resolved at the earliest.

Goutamapura gram panchayat President Manjunath Dasan said, "Unless we get directions from the higher officials, we cannot do anything. But in order to resolve the issue, a special meeting will be held on November 7 (Sunday)," he added.

