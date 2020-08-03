Land Reforms: Farmers launch protest against amendment

Farmers launched a protest against the Amendment to Karnataka Land Reforms Act here, on Monday, by displaying banners that read ‘Nammura Bhoomi Namagiriali’ (let our village land be with us) at H D Deve Gowda Circle of Ring Road on Bannur Road.

Rajya Kabbu Belegarara Sangha (State Sugarcane Growers Association) president Kuruburu Shanthakumar said that similar protests were held simultaneously at 180 villages across Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts.

“On the occasion, farmers also posted post cards, expressing their disagreement to the Amendment. Farmers will put up boards or banners reading ‘Nammura Bhoomi Namagiriali’ on their lands, to keep away buyers,” he said.

“The movement against the Amendment will go on till August 7 and 8, farmers will take out semi-naked protest rally in all district headquarters, across Karnataka, to draw the attention of the government,” he said.

However, not all farmers are with the protesters. They differ with the protesters and their organisations on some counts. Thimmegowda, a farmer of KR Nagar, said that farming should be treated like industry.

“There is a need to bring investment and also competition in agriculture. If a farmer thinks that he gets good price for his farmland, he should have the freedom to sell it and invest the money in whatever he deems fit. May be, if he can get lands at a lower price elsewhere, he can buy more lands and become a better farmer,” he said.

Gangadhariah, a farmer of Nanjangud said that if a person from his village whose parents have given up farming, wants to do farming again, the red-tapeism in the government departments will not allow him to buy lands. “The Amendment will ease the bureaucratic process for such persons, who do not get current or live RTC in the name of one’s father or blood-relative,” he said.

Shanthakumar said, “The ceiling of 250 acres is only in the interest of corporates. It seems to be a conspiracy of the government to promote the corporates. If the intention is to encourage new and young farmers, to buy lands, no individual will buy 250 acres. It could be below 10 acres.”

“For those who do not have current or live RTC, in a family member’s name, as per the earlier rules also, registration is possible, if a RTC even before 1973 is produced,” he said.

If corporates enter the scenario, the price of lands will go up and individual buyers will not get affordable lands. It is not just about the interest of individual farmers, it is about the whole society. If lands get concentrated in the hands of corporates, the price of farm produce will be dictated by them, Shanthakumar said.

He said, “The limit on buying lands should be reduced, to check corporate investment. Even for individual buyers, there should be a rider, to ensure that the land is not used for commercial purpose. The buyer should be mandated to cultivate on the land, one proposes to buy, for a certain period.”

“Only after the farmer credentials are proved, the land should be registered in one’s name and the RTC should be issued,” he said.

The protests are spearheaded by State Union of Farmer Associations, Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene and Mysuru-Chamarajanagar District Sustainable Organic Farmers Federation.