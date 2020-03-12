Landsharks create fake documents of MUDA sites, sell it to 3 people

The case of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) allotted sites being sold by creating fake documents has come to light after 15 years.

MUDA had allotted a site measuring 30X40 to L Raje Urs at Vijayanagar Fourth Stage, Second Phase in 1994. But, the culprits created a fake document and the site was sold to three person, without the knowledge of the owner.

In 1995, Urs obtained possession letter of the site from MUDA after paying Rs 25,000. But, he did not get the title deed, due to some reasons. A few people, who learnt that Urs has not obtained the title deed, managed to obtained the title deed, by furnishing fake documents and created a fake document related to the site in 2004.

With the fake documents, the site was sold to three persons. The culprits, who created fake documents sold the site to Nataraj in 2005. Later Nataraj’s family sold the same to one Shoba, who sold it to Muddaiah.

The fraud came to light in 2018, when Urs applied for title deed with MUDA. When the authorities told that the title deed was issued in 2004, Urs served a legal notice to the MUDA authorities. Later, the MUDA authorities verified the documents and the fraud came to light.

“We have lodged a complaint with Lakshmipuram Police after we learnt about the scam and the police are investigating the case,” said an officer.

However, MUDA authorities claimed that there is no provision to allot multiple sites for same person. The alternative site can be sanctioned to Urs only if the court orders. Prima facie it looks like a case of fraud, however, the police are investigating the case, the officer said.

No involvement

The officer denied the involvement of the officials in the scam and claimed that the title deed might have been issued to other persons due to some confusion. This is the only such case reported in the recent past. “We are closely monitoring vacant sites and are listing stray sites to avoid irregularities. The real beneficiary will get justice," he said.

However, MUDA Commissioner P S Kantharaju has taken measures to initiate legal action against the then officials, for their negligence.