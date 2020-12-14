Last ‘Karthika Somavara’ draws huge crowd to temples in Mysuru region

Last ‘Karthika Somavara’ draws huge crowd to temples

Gayathri G R
Gayathri G R, Mysuru,
  • Dec 14 2020, 22:31 ist
  • updated: Dec 14 2020, 22:36 ist
Minister S T Somashekar, MLA L Nagendra, Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri and SP Ryshyant during Panchalinga darshana at Talkad, T Narasipur taluk, Mysuru district on Monday. DH PHOTO

With temples conducting special puja and other rituals, as part of last 'Karthika Somavara' and Amavasya, devotees thronged Shiva and other temples in Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan and Chamarajanagar districts, on Monday.

The last Monday of the month of Karthika is considered auspicious. With New moon day also falling on the same day, devotees in the region visited Shiva temples in hordes.

While 'Panchalinga Darshana' gained significance in Mysuru district, at Talkad of T Narasipur taluk, on Monday, all Shiva temples in Mysuru city were crowded, with people standing in long queues.

Special pujas were conducted at Shiva temples in Mandya district. People had lined up at Sri Arkeshwara Swamy temple from 5 am. Hundreds of makeshift stalls were opened and the temple was decorated with special illumination.

Karthikamasa special pujas, Mahajyothi and Teppotsava was conducted at Male Mahadeshwara Hill temple in Hanur, Chamarajanagar district.

Amavasya jatra is popular at MM Hills and lakhs of people attend the festival every year. Hence, the district administration and MM Hill Temple Development Authority had restricted the entry of devotees from December 12 to 14. Though there were no devotees, all rituals were conducted as per traditions, said temple sources.

Former prime minister and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda, along with his wife Channamma, grandson Nikhil Kumaraswamy and his wife Revathi, visited the Shiva temple at his native Haradanahalli, Halekote hobli, Holenarasipur taluk in Hassan district, and offered Karthika masa puja on Sunday.

While devotees followed social distancing at a few temples, most of them neglected the norms.

