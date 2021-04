The last rites of veteran Kannada actor Prathima Devi was held at the burial ground at the foot of Chamundi Hill in the city on Wednesday.

The 88-year-old actor passed away due to age-related ailments in Bengaluru on Tuesday. The body was brought to Mysuru on Tuesday and kept for public view at her son, also film maker S V Rajendra Singh Babu’s house in Saraswathipuram.The last rites were conducted at 1.30 pm.