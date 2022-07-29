Last rites of man murdered in Surakhtal held peacefully

Last rites of youth hacked to death in Karnataka's Surathkal performed peacefully

A large number of people have gathered at the masjid

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jul 29 2022, 10:40 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2022, 12:46 ist
Credit: Special Arrangement

The last rites of Mohammed Fazil who was hacked to death by assailants on Thursday night was performed peacefully in Surathkal near Mangaluru. 

Hundreds of people attended the cremation of 23-year-old Faizal at Muhyiddeen Juma Masjid in Mangalpete on Friday. 

"The cremation was conducted in a peaceful manner," ADGP Alok Kumar said.

Tension in Karnataka's Surathkal after youth murdered

Kumar, who visited the masjid, appealed leaders of Muslim community to maintain peace and allow police to arrest the assailants at the earliest.

He added that in recent past, two to three such cases have taken place. "We will check if they are linked. We're yet to find out the motive so we cannot yet comment on their connection. I advise youth to not make such comments over social media. We will proceed on basis of facts," Kumar added.

His mortal remains were taken in an ambulance to the masjid after the postmortem.

