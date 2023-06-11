Laxmi Hebbalkar visits Udupi's Sri Krishna Mutt after appointment as district in-charge minister

Karnataka Minister for Women and Child Development Laxmi Hebbalkar visited the famous Sri Krishna Mutt in Udupi on Sunday.
Hebbalkar, who has been appointed as the Udupi district-in-charge minister, offered prayers at the temple during special rituals.
Also Read: Belagavi district needs to be divided for better administration: Laxmi Hebbalkar
The minister was in Udupi to inaugurate the district-level programme in connection with the launch of Shakti scheme providing free bus travel for women.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Rare Chinese Buddha statue up for auction in Paris
Covid vaccine not behind Jamie Foxx's health scare
Ranbir unleashes wrath in new video from 'Animal'
Remembering Kalaignar's contributions to Tamil films
Caught cleanly or not? Green faces ire for Gill's catch
Demystifying Koyasan’s sacred symbols
Saudi's growing clout
SRK fans make Guinness World Record with iconic pose
Why chronic stress drives craving for 'comfort food'
Messi in Beijing for friendly before Miami move