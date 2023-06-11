Laxmi Hebbalkar visits Udupi's Sri Krishna Mutt after appointment as district in-charge minister

Karnataka Minister for Women and Child Development Laxmi Hebbalkar visited the famous Sri Krishna Mutt in Udupi on Sunday.

Hebbalkar, who has been appointed as the Udupi district-in-charge minister, offered prayers at the temple during special rituals.

The minister was in Udupi to inaugurate the district-level programme in connection with the launch of Shakti scheme providing free bus travel for women.