Laxmi Hebbalkar visits Udupi's Sri Krishna Mutt after appointment as district in-charge minister

The minister was in Udupi to inaugurate the district-level programme in connection with the launch of Shakti scheme providing free bus travel for women

  • Jun 11 2023, 16:12 ist
Karnataka Minister for Women and Child Development Laxmi Hebbalkar visited the famous Sri Krishna Mutt in Udupi on Sunday.

Hebbalkar, who has been appointed as the Udupi district-in-charge minister, offered prayers at the temple during special rituals.

The minister was in Udupi to inaugurate the district-level programme in connection with the launch of Shakti scheme providing free bus travel for women.

