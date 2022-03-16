Leadership change in Cong not needed, says Moily

Clarifying that he does not agree with those who want change in the top leadership of the Congress, senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily stated that the party would not survive if we challenge the party's leadership now.

"Twenty three leaders (G-23) suggested reforms, but I am not with those who challenge the leadership (Sonia Gandhi). Her hands should be further strengthened. We need not panic if we failed in Assembly polls in a few States. The analysis is going on and corrective measures will be taken," he said.

Removing the presidents of Pradesh Congress Committees of five States was a good move. More such changes should come, he added.

Also Read | G-23 leaders trying to break Congress by holding meetings frequently: Kharge

Suggestion to state leaders

Asking State Congress leaders to take up pro-people struggles instead of being engaged in blame-game, Moily said that he himself would tour the State in April to raise pro-people issues if State Congress leaders failed to do so.

BJP governments in State and Centre have failed to implement the Mahadayi project, even after the tribunal's verdict. The Union Government should have given approval immediately for the project for drinking water purposes, Moily noted.

Also Read | Azad, Babbar, Hooda from G-23 in Congress' UP list of star campaigners

State Government is working against democracy and constitution, by not holding mayoral polls in a municipal corporation, delaying Taluk Panchayat and Zilla Panchayat elections, while Upper Krishna Project is not implemented. The Congress has to take leadership in the fight for people's issues in the State, he said, adding that the BJP is trying to make democratic voices silent.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: