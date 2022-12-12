Leaf spot disease: Additional Rs 15 crore sought

Minister for Horticulture, Planning, and Statistics Munirathna on Monday said that Rs 15 crore has been sought from the finance department for carrying out spraying of fungicides, supply of ladder and harvesting pole (doti) for growers whose plantations are affected with leaf spot disease.

He was speaking after visiting the affected plantations in Dakshina Kannada, on Monday.

Already, Rs 4 crore has been released by the government for the distribution of fungicides for the farmers to spray in the affected plantation.

Based on the suggestions by the farmers that the affected leaves of areca nut trees should be cut and burnt before spraying fungicides in the affected plantation, the Minister said “We are confident that such measures will help in controlling the disease. Hence, ladder, harvesting pole will be given to the farmers in the affected 42,504 hectare plantations for free for cutting the affected leaves. Later, through the government fixed agency, the spraying of fungicides will be taken up,” he said.

Israeli scientists' opinion

Further, the minister said that he along with officials from the Horticulture department will visit Israel next month. “We have documented the leaf spot disease affecting the areca nut plantation which will be presented before the scientists in Israel and their suggestions for controlling the disease will also be sought,” he said.