Leaf spot disease: Karnataka government releases Rs 4 cr

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 03 2022, 20:41 ist
  • updated: Oct 03 2022, 20:41 ist
Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra. Credit: DH file photo

The Karnataka government on Monday released Rs 4 crore to help farmers fight the outbreak of the leaf spot disease that has impacted areca crops in the Malnad and coastal regions. 

According to an order issued by the Horticulture Department, the leaf spot disease has affected crops in Shivamogga, Chikmagalur, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Hassan and Kodagu districts. The disease is caused by a fungus called Colletotrichum gloeosporioides. 

The disease has impacted crops on 20,534.50 hectares. 

"The government has earmarked Rs 8 crore of which Rs 4 crore has been released," Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, who represents Tirthahalli in Shivamogga, said in a statement. 

"Farmers will get financial assistance of Rs 4,000 per hectare up to 1.5 hectares to purchase good quality medicines to control the spread of the disease," Jnanendra said, adding that he held a meeting with Horticulture Minister Munirathna and Fisheries MInister S Angara last week to take stock of the situation. 

In the first phase, Rs 4 crore will be used to help farmers fight the disease on an estimated 10,000 hectares. 

