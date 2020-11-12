'Lecturers should submit Covid-19 negative report'

Deputy Commissioner G Jagadheesha said as degree colleges were all opening from November 17, the management should ensure that all Covid-19 guidelines are strictly adhered to.

He said the lecturers should get tested and produce Covid-19 negative reports before joining duty. The test should be conducted three days prior to the opening of the colleges. He said the teachers should wear masks, along with face shields.

The classrooms should be sanitised compulsorily and frequently. The students should get consent letter from parents. Students can also opt for online education. The management will be held responsible for any violations in the guidelines, he added.