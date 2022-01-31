Leopard attacks 2 women working in fields near Dharwad

Two women working in agricultural fields at Govankoppa, 12 km from here, were reportedly attacked by a leopard on Monday.

The attacked women are identified as Manjula Totager of Kavalageri village and Basavanneva Kulkarni. They suffered injuries on the face, hand, neck and leg.

Forest personnel rushed to the field and shifted them to the district civil hospital in Dharwad. The two are said to be out of danger.

Eyewitnesses told DH that some women were working in a bengal gram field, when the leopard came out of a nearby banana plantation and attacked Manjula.

When the animal tried to drag her away, the other women working in the field raised an alarm and the leopard fled.

Even as the women were attending to Manjula, they heard Basavanneva screaming for help from a nearby field, when she was attacked by the big cat.

Soon, a crowd gathered and they all started throwing stones at the leopard.

The big cat tried to drag the woman away. As more people gathered, the animal escaped.

“We have started a hunt for the animal with the help of the police and district administration. We are yet to ascertain if the animal is indeed a leopard,” deputy conservator of forests (Dharwad division) Yashpal Ksheersagar said.

He appealed to the people of Kavalageri, Chandanamatti, Govanakoppa and nearby villages not to venture out in the dark.

