Leopard attacks and severely injures woman

A leopard reportedly attacked a woman at Kurubarahalli in Hiriyur taluk on Tuesday. She sustained severe injuries and she is undergoing treatment in taluk general hospital in Hiriyur town.

According to police, the injured has been identified as Manjibai (45). The leopard attacked the woman in the wee hours when she was asleep in front of her house. It bit her hand and took her to the backyard of the house. Her daughter-in-law noticed and screamed, after which the leopard fled, while a villager threw a stone at the big cat.

Forest department officials visited the spot.