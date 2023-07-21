Leopard attacks couple travelling on bike in Karnataka

Leopard attacks couple travelling on bike in Karnataka's Hunsur

Shilpa P
Shilpa P, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Jul 21 2023, 00:55 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2023, 00:55 ist
Representative image. Credit: Special arrangement

A leopard attacked a couple travelling on a bike near Gommatagiri hill in Hunsur taluk, Mysuru district on Thursday night around 8 pm.

The incident occurred when the couple, identified as Shivakumar and Kavitha, were heading to their native Halebeedu of Hunsur taluk.

Shivakumar lost control over his vehicle when the leopard attacked. His wife Kavitha fell off the bike and was injured.

She has been admitted to a hospital in Bilikere.

Bilikere police have visited the spot.

