Leopard caught in Kundapur taluk

DHNS
DHNS, Udupi,
  • Dec 07 2019, 23:10pm ist
  • updated: Dec 08 2019, 01:12am ist
The forest department officials with the leopard that was caught in a cage at Guddattu village in Kundapur.

Forest department officials successful captured a three-year-old male leopard at Guddattu in Kundapur on Friday night.The staff of the forest department had set up a cage to trap the leopard after it was sighted prowling in Yadadi-Mathyadi.

Residents had complained to the forest officials as the big cat had devoured many cows in the village.

Shankaranarayana Range Forest Officer Chidanandappa led the team that had been attempting to capture the leopard for the past one week.Finally, a dog was kept as the bait. The leopard, which picked up the scent of the bait, walked straight into the trap.

The leopard was very ferocious even after its capture.The animal was later released into a reserve forest area. after conducting a thorough health check-up.

