Leopard caught in snare dies

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS,
  • Feb 07 2023, 22:43 ist
  • updated: Feb 08 2023, 05:47 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

A leopard caught in a snare meant for wild boar, died at an abandoned plantation at Kollibail in Mudigere, on Monday late night.

After getting information, the Forest department officials rushed to the spot. A case has been registered and investigation is in progress.

The local residents said that they had lost several cattle in tiger and leopard attacks in the recent past. As a result, the labourers working in coffee estates and paddy fields are scared. Tigers and leopards should be shifted from the area, they demanded.

Karnataka
Karnataka News
leopard

