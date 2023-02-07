Leopard caught in snare dies

A leopard caught in a snare meant for wild boar, died at an abandoned plantation at Kollibail in Mudigere, on Monday late night.
After getting information, the Forest department officials rushed to the spot. A case has been registered and investigation is in progress.
The local residents said that they had lost several cattle in tiger and leopard attacks in the recent past. As a result, the labourers working in coffee estates and paddy fields are scared. Tigers and leopards should be shifted from the area, they demanded.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Great Indian Bustards come home to roost
Sound at seventy
Russia asks Pink Floyd's Waters to speak on Ukraine
We are fine, yet not fine: Turkish people in Delhi
'Most Indian workspaces not suited for specially-abled'
KIA post-Covid recovery at 82%, 27.5 mn pax in 2022
Exhibition of Vermeer paintings to open in Amsterdam
How Manchester City came to face Premier League charges
Turkey quake: Why structures fell in 'pancake mode'