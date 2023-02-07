Leopard caught in snare in Karnataka's Mudigere dies

A leopard caught in a snare meant for wild boar, died at an abandoned plantation at Kollibail in Mudigere, on Monday late night.
After getting information, the Forest department officials rushed to the spot. A case has been registered and investigation is in progress.
The local residents said that they had lost several cattle in tiger and leopard attacks in the recent past. As a result, the labourers working in coffee estates and paddy fields are scared. Tigers and leopards should be shifted from the area, they demanded.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube