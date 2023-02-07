Leopard caught in snare in Karnataka's Mudigere dies

A leopard caught in a snare meant for wild boar, died at an abandoned plantation at Kollibail in Mudigere, on Monday late night.

After getting information, the Forest department officials rushed to the spot. A case has been registered and investigation is in progress.

The local residents said that they had lost several cattle in tiger and leopard attacks in the recent past. As a result, the labourers working in coffee estates and paddy fields are scared. Tigers and leopards should be shifted from the area, they demanded.