Leopard enters house, injures couple in Karnataka's Mandya village

Panic moments prevailed as an eight-year-old male leopard which had entered a house and injured a couple had hidden at the same house on Wednesday night around 3 am at Moodanahalli of KRPet taluk of Mandya district.

Unaware of leopard hiding in the house, the forest officials who went inside the house for spot inspection, were shocked to realise the presence of leopard in the house. Surprisingly it had sat quietly amid the cows and goats at the home after killing one goat. They immediately came out and locked the house. After an operation by a team of 30 members they rescued the leopard around 12.15pm on Thursday, according to KRPet Range Forest Officer H S Gangadhar.

Gangadhar explained, "The incident occurred, when the couple who had the cattle shed at their home with few cows and goats, had slept without closing the door. As the leopard walked inside the home, it has attacked and injured both hands of 58 year old Gauramma. Later, it has attacked and injured face of her husband 71 year old Ningegowda who came to Gauramma's rescue. Gauramma has hit on the leopard's head with a stick, and the couple have rushed out of the house."

Read | Leopard sighting? Don’t panic

He added that, while the couple were shifted to hospital, none went near the house to lock it. Followed by information from villagers, the forest officials who went to the house on Thursday morning, have found the leopard inside the house. Team from Bandipur shot tranquiliser and shifted it to the cage.

Gangadhar informed that, since the leopard is aged, they are awaiting orders from senior officials of forest department on whether to cage it at Bannerghatta Zoo or release it to the forest.

Ningegowda who is severely injured is admitted at KRHospital in Mysuru, and Gauramma is treated on outpatient basis.

According to DCF Mysuru division, Saurab Kumar, Deputy Conservator of Forest (DCF), Wildlife division, Mysuru, "We are not sure about from where the leopard came. But there is Moodanahalli deemed forest area around 250meter from the place of the incident."

There was standing sugarcane which was yet to be harvested, Gangadhar said.

ACF Shankaregowda, RFO KRPet, H S Gangadhar, RFO Pandavapura H Puttaswamy, RFO Nagamangala R N Manjunath and others were part of the team. The forest officials had a tough time controlling the people who had gathered to watch the operation.