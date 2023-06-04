Leopard falls into cage, rescued in T Narsipur

The personnel of the leopard task force of Mysuru wildlife division have rescued a three-year-old female leopard in Doddapura village of T Narsipur taluk.

Following complaints by the villagers that a leopard was attacking their livestock, the forest department officials had placed the cage.

Also Read | Odisha zoo to get 2 leopards from Tyavarekoppa zoo



The big cat walked into the cage and after microchipping, the animal was released into the core forest area, said Deputy Conservator of Forests K N Basavaraj of the Mysuru Wildlife Division (Territory).