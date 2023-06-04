Leopard falls into cage, rescued in T Narsipur

Shilpa P
Shilpa P, DHNS , Mysuru,
  • Jun 04 2023, 23:02 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2023, 01:32 ist
The leopardess which was trapped in a cage placed by the leopard task force at Doddapura in T Narsipur taluk, Mysuru district. Credit: Special Arrangement

The personnel of the leopard task force of Mysuru wildlife division have rescued a three-year-old female leopard in Doddapura village of T Narsipur taluk.

Following complaints by the villagers that a leopard was attacking their livestock, the forest department officials had placed the cage.

The big cat walked into the cage and after microchipping, the animal was released into the core forest area, said Deputy Conservator of Forests K N Basavaraj of the Mysuru Wildlife Division (Territory).

Karnataka News
Karnataka
leopard

