Leopard scare: Holiday for 12 schools in Hubballi

Holiday has been declared for 12 schools in areas surrounding Nrupatunga Betta in Hubballi, where a leopard was sighted.

A ;leopard was sighted at Kendriya Vidyalaya No 1 ground at Raj Nagar on Saturday last after which offline classes in the schools in the vicinity were suspended. The leopard was found again at Shiradi Nagar on Monday.

On Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner Nitesh patil issued an order declaring holiday for 12 schools at Shiradi Nagar, Chamundeshwari Nagar, Santosh Nagar, Ashok Nagar, Vishweshwar Nagar and surrounding areas. Classes should be conducted online till the leopard is caught, Patil said.

Meanwhile, entry of citizens to the pyramid meditation centre adjacent to the Betta is also prohibited.

The leopard was first sighted at Nrupatunga Betta on September 15 night, and entry of visitors to the Betta has since been stopped.The Forest department has launched a search operation to trap the leopard.

