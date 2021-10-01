Leopard sighted in Hubballi, caught at Kavalageri same

Residents of Hubballi, especially those in areas surrounding Nrupatunga Betta, breathed a sigh of relief, as it is now confirmed that the leopard found at the Betta area and the one caught at Kavalgeri near Dharwad later was the same.

DNA analysis of the leopard's faecal samples collected near Kendriya Vidyalaya No 1 at Rajnagar in Hubballi and in the farmland at Kavalageri has revealed that DNA obtained from both the samples are from the same male leopard.

Hyderabad-based CSIR-Centre for Cellular & Molecular Biology (CCMB) forwarded the DNA analysis report to the deputy conservator of forests (Dharwad division) on Friday.

In the report, CCMB examining scientist P Anuradha Reddy stated that results of "species-specific, individual identification and sex identification of PCRs and genotype analysis" revealed that the DNA obtained from two samples is from the same male leopard.

The leopard sighted at Nrupatunga Betta visited the sugarcane field at Kavalgeri, where it was trapped later.

"The leopard initially stayed at the old and abandoned building at the KV No 1 premises. Later, it was suspected that the leopard might have moved from Hubballi to Kavalageri via Amargol and Govanakoppa.

"To get the confirmation on whether the leopard found in Hubballi and Kavalageri is same or not, samples of leopard's excreta collected in those two places were sent for DNA analysis. Now, the report has confirmed that it was the same leopard," said Deputy Conservator of Forests Yashpal Kshirsagar.

The leopard at the Betta area was first sighted on September 15 night, and efforts to trap it in cages also failed.

The big cat was nowhere to be found after September 20. Search operations also could not trace the leopard, and the Forest Department staff could not find signs of the leopard staying in Hubballi.

The leopard was caught at Kavalageri and released into the forest on September 26.

