Leopard strays into house in Chitradurga

A team of officials from the forest department managed to rescue the animal with the help of police and villagers

Nrupathunga SK
Nrupathunga SK, DHNS, Chitradurga,
  • May 08 2021, 11:05 ist
  • updated: May 08 2021, 11:05 ist
The leopard was rescued by forest department officials. Credit: DH Photo

A leopard strayed into a residence at Muddapura village in Chitradurga taluk in the wee hours of  Saturday, sparking widespread fear and commotion.

The animal was later rescued by officials of the forest department, with the help of villagers and police.

According to villagers, the house belonged to one Chidananda. His wife was sweeping the veranda at 6 am, when the leopard entered through the front door. Panicked, she closed the door of the house. Hearing the commotion, Chidananda, who was sleeping at the time, woke up and rushed outside to find the big cat inside the kitchen. He immediately alerted officials of forest department.

According to another villager, two leopards were spotted near the areca plantation close to the house a week ago.

