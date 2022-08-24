Leopard tracing drive begins at Belagavi Golf Course

Drive to trace the elusive leopard that has made Golf Course its home began with services of elephants - Arjun and Aale from Sakrebail in Shivamogga being used on Wednesday.

Dart expert Dr Vinay from Sakrebail, who has experience of darting 18 wild animals, joined the drive with eight other experts of Forest Department. MLA Anil Benake, Chief Conservator of Forests Manjunath Chavan, Deputy Conservator of Forests Anthony Mariappa and other officials held meeting with the personnel roped in for the drive.

Also Read | Holiday for 22 schools after leopard spotted again in Belagavi city

Google map was used to mark the possible hideout of the leopard with its pug marks being seen at some spots in the Golf Course.

Pig catchers team of 12 persons from Hukkeri arrived with 20 nets at Golf Course.