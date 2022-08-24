Leopard tracing drive begins at Belagavi Golf Course

Leopard tracing drive begins at Belagavi Golf Course

Google map was used to mark the possible hideout of the leopard with its pug marks being seen at some spots in the Golf Course

DHNS
DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Aug 24 2022, 19:41 ist
  • updated: Aug 24 2022, 23:08 ist

Drive to trace the elusive leopard that has made Golf Course its home began with services of elephants - Arjun and Aale from Sakrebail in Shivamogga being used on Wednesday.

Dart expert Dr Vinay from Sakrebail, who has experience of darting 18 wild animals, joined the drive with eight other experts of Forest Department. MLA Anil Benake, Chief Conservator of Forests Manjunath Chavan, Deputy Conservator of Forests Anthony Mariappa and other officials held meeting with the personnel roped in for the drive.

Also Read | Holiday for 22 schools after leopard spotted again in Belagavi city

Google map was used to mark the possible hideout of the leopard with its pug marks being seen at some spots in the Golf Course.

Pig catchers team of 12 persons from Hukkeri arrived with 20 nets at Golf Course.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Belagavi
leopard
India News
Karnataka

What's Brewing

17-yr-old pilot sets record, flies solo around world

17-yr-old pilot sets record, flies solo around world

North India most-polluted region in 2022 summers: CSE

North India most-polluted region in 2022 summers: CSE

Indian single malts on the rise

Indian single malts on the rise

Germany inaugurates world's first hydrogen train fleet

Germany inaugurates world's first hydrogen train fleet

17-mn-yr-old ape teeth could give insights on evolution

17-mn-yr-old ape teeth could give insights on evolution

How can I tell if I’m depressed or burned out?

How can I tell if I’m depressed or burned out?

Ukraine’s Independence Day is just another day of war

Ukraine’s Independence Day is just another day of war

Gentle dugongs functionally extinct in Chinese waters

Gentle dugongs functionally extinct in Chinese waters

After tooth extraction, all is well with Odum the bear

After tooth extraction, all is well with Odum the bear

 