Leopard's dog hunt creates panic in Malnad region

A video of a leopard entering the compound of a house and running away with a dog at Holekoppa near Basavani in the taluk that had gone viral on social media networking sites has triggered fear among people of Malnad region.

The incident that took place on September 14th night came to light on Monday. Raghunath, owner of the house, told DH that the leopard entered the house by jumping 5 feet height compound near the gate of the house and took away with dog of Dachshund breed slept near the car porch.

The incident was recorded in CCTV camera installed in the house.

The pugmark of the leopard noticed by villagers the next day has triggered anxiety among people of Malnad region.

The video shows that the big cat perched on the compound wall near the gate of the house and enters the premises. It is seen walking around the driveway of the house.

A few minutes later.it was seen carrying the dog in its jaws and running out of the house by jumping over the wall. He said forest department officials have been informed about the incident and they stated that it would be captured by placing a trap.

Children in the region are scared to go to the schools.