Library building, digital library finally inaugurated

The much-awaited library building and Digital Library at People’s Park, opposite KSRTC sub-urban bus stand in Mysuru city, was inaugurated on Friday.

District In-charge Minister S T Somashekar inaugurated the building while Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar opened the Digital Library. The building was ready in March itself, but the outbreak of Covid-19 delayed its inauguration.

The structure, constructed at a cost of Rs 5.34 crore, consists of a braille and a reading section for special children, women section, computer section, Digital Library, book store and toilets in the ground floor. The library has a total of 36,000 books and furniture.

The authorities plan to develop a garden and have already planted saplings. In addition, parking lot and other infrastructure will come up on the premises.

Latest technology with immense contents are integrated in the Digital Library. Academic content for students, concept videos for clarity to a learner for better assimilation and retention, digital books and e-journals covering learning materials for curriculum and beyond, range of resources that are made available to prepare for various competitive and recruitment exams like Olympiad, NEET, IIT-JEE, Civil Service, Banking and Railways are available in Digital Library.

In addition, simulation lab to engage learners to try, learn and understand various concepts through experiments, tech camps and quiz to provide learners the latest knowledge are available in the digital library.

The building was constructed amidst opposition by various people and organisations. Though the library building was planned in 1979, its construction commenced in 2017.

It was decided to construct the building for the library inside the park in the 1980s and the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) handed over the land to the Library Authority in 1984. But, environmentalists opposed the building, claiming that it is a violation of Karnataka Parks, Playfields and Open Space (Preservation and Regulation) Act, 1985.

In 2012, then chief minister D V Sadanada Gowda laid the foundation stone. But, no construction commenced due to opposition. In 2015, then chief minister Siddaramaiah announced the construction of the building, during the centenary celebration of Mysuru Central Library.

The library has over hundred years of history. It was established by Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar in 1915 and was handed over to the government in 1965 when the Public Library Act was enacted.