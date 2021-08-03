Licences of 11 quarries, 33 crushers cancelled in Mandya

The Mandya district task force, headed by the deputy commissioner and the district stone crushers’ regulation committee, issued orders on Monday, cancelling the licences of 11 quarries that were operating without an environment clearance certificate and 33 crushing units in the district, for violation of norms.

As per the decision taken in the task force meeting, presided over by Deputy Commissioner S Aswathi, on July 28, the lease contracts of 11 quarries that failed to produce environment clearance (EC) certificate have been cancelled with effect from July 31.

The district stone crushers regulation committee has cancelled the permits of seven crushing units, coming within 100 metres of the main road, violating the ‘safety zone,’ as per the Karnataka Stone Crusher Act.

Besides, the licences of 26 crushers which were operating on the basis of a document with the signature of a scientist of the mines and geology department have also been cancelled.