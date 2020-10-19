Lifeguards rescue two from drowning at Panambur Beach

Lifeguards rescue two from drowning at Panambur Beach

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Oct 19 2020, 10:48 ist
  • updated: Oct 19 2020, 10:48 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock.

Lifeguards of Panambur Beach Tourism Development Project rescued two persons from drowning on Sunday.

Yatish Baikampady of the project said the lifeguards were posted at the beach keeping in mind the safety of the visitors during the weekend.

Sharanappa (35) from Itagi and Nagaraja H S (18) from Jokatte had come to the beach along with a group of friends.

The duo was washed away in the rip current when they ventured into the sea for playing. The lifeguards who were at the spot were successful in rescuing them.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Panambur beach
Drowning
Lifeguards
Mangaluru

What's Brewing

Kimchi disaster brews after typhoons hurt cabbage farms

Kimchi disaster brews after typhoons hurt cabbage farms

Millions more Covid-19 tests but are results reported?

Millions more Covid-19 tests but are results reported?

Win, but still lose? Behold the US Electoral College

Win, but still lose? Behold the US Electoral College

DH Toon | Vigilant for every inch of India's land: Shah

DH Toon | Vigilant for every inch of India's land: Shah

Trump running campaign he likes, not the one he needs

Trump running campaign he likes, not the one he needs

 