Lifeguards rescue two from drowning at Panambur Beach

Lifeguards of Panambur Beach Tourism Development Project rescued two persons from drowning on Sunday.

Yatish Baikampady of the project said the lifeguards were posted at the beach keeping in mind the safety of the visitors during the weekend.

Sharanappa (35) from Itagi and Nagaraja H S (18) from Jokatte had come to the beach along with a group of friends.

The duo was washed away in the rip current when they ventured into the sea for playing. The lifeguards who were at the spot were successful in rescuing them.