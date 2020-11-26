Protest held against ‘anti-people’ politices of govt

Like-minded organisations stage protest against ‘anti-people’ politices of government

Gayathri G R
Gayathri G R, DHNS, Mandya,
  Nov 26 2020
  • updated: Nov 26 2020, 22:31 ist
Urging fulfillment of their demands, members of various organisations stage a protest near the Deputy Commissioner's office in Mandya on Thursday. Credit: DH.

Opposing amendments to various Acts, including Labour Act, members of several labour organisations, including Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), staged a mega protest here, on Thursday. 

Demanding to drop the amendments, members of to CITU, Joint Committee of Trade Unions (JCTU), Anganwadi-midday meal workers, roadside vendors, construction labourers, gram panchayat workers, Raitha Sangha, Dalit Sangharsha Samiti and others took out a protest march from the Silver Jubilee Park and culminated at the Deputy Commissioner's office.

They raised slogans against the anti-farmer, anti-labour policies and demanded the governments to withdraw the amendments.

They opposed privatisation of railways, banking, insurance and others and demanded Rs 600 per day as wages and job for 200 human days. The government should stop forced voluntary retirement of government and public sector employees. They sought a minimum wage of Rs 21,000 and regularisation of contract and unorganised sector workers.

