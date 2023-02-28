Lingayat Maha Adhiveshana at Basavakalyan from March 4

Mahasabha general secretary S M Jamadar will deliver the introductory speech

DHNS
DHNS, Basavakalyan,
  • Feb 28 2023, 22:33 ist
  • updated: Mar 01 2023, 03:48 ist
Credit: Special arrangement

The Jagatika Lingayat Mahasabha will organise the first national Lingayat Maha Adhiveshana at ratha maidan here from March 4. Preparations are in full swing for the programme.

The inauguration will be held at 11 am on March 4. Retired judge of the High Court of Karnataka Justice H N Nagamohandas will inaugurate the conference and writer Go Ru Channabasappa will preside over it. Basava Samiti president Aravind Jatti and around 40 pontiffs will take part.

Jagadagala, a souvenir edited by Veeranna Rajur and Mukta Kagal, will be released on the occasion. The first session will be on unifying various sub-sects of the Lingayat community.

During the second session at 4.45 pm, Jamadar will deliver a talk on ‘reservation and Lingayats,’ ‘independent religion struggle of Lingayats’ and ‘census and Lingayats’.

Retired judge Arali Nagaraj, Kempegowda, senior advocate C S Dwarakanath and Basavaraj Rotti will deliver talks on these topics.  Basavaraj Patil Sedam, chairman of the Anubhava Mantapa implementation committee, will speak on building a replica of the new Anubhava Mantapa.

There will be two sessions on March 5 also. The valedictory of the Adhiveshana will be held at 3 pm that day. Gadag’s Tontada Siddarama Swami will deliver the valedictory address.

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Basavakalyan

