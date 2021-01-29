Lingayat Panchamasali Peetha Seer Basava Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swami plans hunger strike for reservation benefits

Kudalasangama-based Lingayat Panchamasali Peetha Seer Basava Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swami stated that he would stage hunger strike in front of Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru if the state government failed to announce 2 A reservation for Panchamasali Lingayat community before February 15.

Speaking to media persons, here on Friday, he said the state government has put off budget presentation date as it is struggling to meet demand of the Lingayat Panchamsali community.

He suggested elected representatives of the community to put pressure on the chief minister to meet the demand rather than resigning from their positions. If not,they must make B S Yediyurappa to step down from the top post and make lingayat community leader of north Karnataka as chief minister.

He said in order to draw attention of the government, women of the community will take part in padayatra holding sickle from January 30. More than 10 lakhs of people of the community will take part in padayatra on February 15 and would picket Viudhana Soudha in Bengaluru, the seer added.